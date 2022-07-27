Agartala: Tribal Welfare Minister Rampada Jamatia on Tuesday said construction of 10 Eklavya Model Residential Schools is in process among the 18 sanctioned schools. “No nation can develop without education. Realizing the importance of the subject, the present government of the state has laid maximum emphasis on the development of the education system of the state," he said, during an inauguration event here on Monday.

Jamatia further added that the state government is giving special importance not only to the development of the infrastructure of the education system, but also to the spread of quality education.

Also read: Assam should be an example for Population Control Bill: Assam CM

Rampada also appealed to the people of all sections of the society to extend their cooperation in this work of the state government. “If the present generation is given quality education, people from all sections of the society will enjoy its benefits," he said.

"The commitment of the present central government and the state towards the development of the Janjati society in the state is evident from the approval they gave for setting up of 18 Eklavya model residential schools in the state. Construction of 10 out of 18 schools is currently under progress and the entire project too would soon be completed," he said.