New Delhi/Srinagar: Indian Army on Tuesday said that it would examine the reported construction work taken up by Pakistan Rangers along the Line of Control in Tangdhar in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

"An unusual activity of construction by Pakistan Rangers was noticed close to LoC in Kupwara's Teetwal area. The objection was raised through loudspeakers because the construction was going on within the 500-metre range from our side," a senior Army officer posted in the sector told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity.

The Indian army said it will examine if the reported construction activity by Pakistan Rangers along the Line of Control has any security implications.

“We will examine whether there are any security implications if at all such constructions have taken place,” an army source said on condition of anonymity.

The source said, "such activity, if at all, would have taken place only on the Pakistani side of the border," adding that, "initial reports indicated that some villagers in the area had noticed some construction activity about 500 metres from the LoC and promptly reported the matter to the local authorities."

Ground reports however said that the ‘construction activity' of the existing infrastructure stopped after the Indian authorities objected.

As per an agreement between India and Pakistan, no side can unilaterally undertake any new construction near the LoC without prior intimation.