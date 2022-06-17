New Delhi: Even as the Union Home Ministry (MHA) has claimed that youths completing four years of Agnipath course will get preference in the recruitment process of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), renowned Constitutional expert SP Singh said that giving preference does not mean "job guarantee." Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Singh, however, said that the youth (Agniveers) would of course get priority.

"By the time they complete the four-year course, they will get proper training and all skills which will help them to get recruited in any field," said Singh who is also a senior lawyer in the Supreme Court. He, however, said that government should have reached out to the people by explaining to them the "benefits and future prospects" of the youths under the Agnipath scheme.

Singh claimed that this issue has been politicized and said, "several organizations and parties have been trying to gain mileage out of this situation." He opined that this scheme is almost like a short-term course like the NCC where youths will be trained for their future. "As per government's statement, almost 25 percent of youths who will complete the course will get preference in CAPF and the remaining will be accommodated in other sectors," said Singh.

Apart from getting skill certificates, the Agniveers will also be provided with one-time monetary assistance for their future. "The youths can definitely explore their skills for getting employment after completing their course," said Singh.

Sharing his view, Prakash Singh, an IPS officer, and former director-general of Border Security Force (BSF) said that government should have given better assurance about the future of Agniveers. "Government should give more information about the future prospects of the Agniveers as it is very much necessary for the government to reach to the people to clear their doubts."