Mumbai: Prashant Shelar and his mother Vanita Shelar, prime accused in the Priyanka Shelar suicide case, were acquitted after 7 years of trial by the Mumbai Sessions Court. The Court observed that regular taunting or verbal abuse could not be a reason to induce suicide. Priyanka died by suicide at the place where she worked as a housekeeper.

It was alleged that Priyanka's mother-in-law Vanita Shelar used to taunt her about her black complexion, made her wake up early in the morning, and did not let her sleep properly. Priyanka's mother had also alleged that Prashant doubted her character and used to abuse her if she missed answering his call. She also alleged that on the day of Priyanka's suicide, when she went to work, Prashant called her and threatened her not to return home.

The court in its judgment said that the facts of the case could not be said to cause mental cruelty as it is a natural occurrence and the same can be seen in the families to which both the parties belong, the judge added. Since Prashant did not allow Priyanka to talk to others on the phone, it cannot be inferred that this situation was causing her mental torture. The police have not found any evidence that Prashant ever threatened her life or health.

Nowhere does it appear that his actions forced Priyanka to commit suicide as alleged, added the court. "What is alleged usually happens in the daily lives of women from the lower strata of the society Priyanka belonged to", the court observed while acquitting her husband and mother-in-law.

Priyanka died on 16 January 2015, a month after marrying her boyfriend Prashant. Priyanka's parents had filed a police complaint alleging that Priyanka had taken the extreme step because she was being harassed and humiliated by the Shelar family. Prashant and Priyanka were in a relationship for four years before getting married on December 9, 2014. Priyanka's mother claimed that after the marriage, Priyanka complained to her about harassment.