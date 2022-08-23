Bengaluru: A young woman was allegedly raped by a 'fake Swami' for several years in Bengaluru city. As per sources, the 'Swami' identified as Anandamurthy had brainwashed the woman that her life was in danger and that he would solve her problems.

On the pretext of worship, the accused lured the woman, gave her an intoxicating drink, and raped her. The act was caught on camera by the 'Swami's' wife Lata who, sources said, acted as his accomplice. The couple then threatened to kill the victim girl if she informed anyone about it. The lawyer of the victim, Gyanesh said that the 'fake Swami' kept the victim with her pretending to be his lucky charm.

On Sunday, the young woman's family had prepared for her engagement. 'Swami' sent private photos and videos of the woman to the to-be groom forcing them to cancel the engagement. Later, the 'Swami' called the victim's parents and said that if they made their daughter marry anyone, he would destroy their family. He also threatened the family not to inform the police. The family, however, went ahead and registered a case against the 'Swami'.