Bastar (Chhattisgarh): Two soldiers of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) died in a road accident while the third critically injured jawan has been battling for life at a Raipur hospital. The tragic incident took place when three jawans posted at the CAF camp in the Maoist-affected Bastar region of the state were going to a hospital for treatment on Tuesday morning.

The trio was riding a two-wheeler when a pickup van coming in the opposite direction hit the bike near the Bastanar Turning. The collision was so severe that constable Manmohan Kurre, who was driving the bike, died on the spot. Whereas two grievously injured soldiers were immediately rushed to a hospital. The driver of the pickup van fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. The Kodelar police have been searching for the absconding driver.

On receiving information about the accident, soldiers from the camp rushed to the accident site. Both the seriously injured soldiers were immediately taken to Dimrapal Hospital in Bastar for treatment. While another jawan Ganeshram breathed his last undergoing while undergoing treatment. The third seriously injured Mukesh Gaur was flown to Raipur hospital whose condition is stated to be critical.

Grievously injured soldier Mukesh Gaur has sustained fatal injuries in his head and leg. The bodies have been kept at the hospital mortuary for an autopsy. After conducting a post-mortem, the mortal remains of the jawans will be sent to their native village. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the CAF camp in Bastar.