Jaipur: The District Court heard Karauli communal clashes case on Monday. The bench handed over the remand of 13 accused to the police for 2 days. The police presented the 13 accused in court after medical examination at the district hospital. The district police said that while the main conspirator of the case is absconding, they will interrogate the 13 accused strictly. Meanwhile, the administration has extended the curfew.

Councillor Matloob Ahmed, the main conspirator in the Karauli stone-pelting case, is absconding. The councilor has been accused of pelting stones at the rally, inciting violence, and organizing the crowd to attack the rally on April 2. Reportedly, the Rajasthan Police has mentioned his name in the FIR and booked the accused under Section 307 of IPC.

District Collector Rajendra Singh Shekhawat said that at present, efforts are being made to maintain peace and order in Karauli while the curfew has been extended till midnight on April 7 to curb anti-social activities. The District Collector administered the oath of restoration of peace to the enlightened people of the district. Regional MLA Lakhan Singh, District Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh, former Superintendent of Police Mridal Kachhawa, officials of various political parties, and enlightened people of Hindu and Muslim society were present during the oath.

Meanwhile, constable Netresh Sharma saved 4 lives trapped between stone-pelting and arson at a rally on Hindu New Year in Karauli. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Netresh Sharma for his bravery and for being promoted to the post of head constable. CM Gehlot said that the work of Netresh is commendable.

Following the stone pelting on the rally in Karauli city, a house was set on fire along with the shop at the Futakot intersection in which two women along with innocent children were trapped in the middle of the fire. Fortunately, constable Netresh Sharma of Karauli police station saved the lives of all four. Karauli SP Shailendra Singh and District Collector Rajendra Singh Shekhawat including top police officers have also patted the police jawan.

