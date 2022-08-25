Krishna (Andra Pradesh): A constable fought five members of a gang and prevented them from looting an ATM at Gannavaram in Krishna district of Andra Pradesh. A constable was on night-beat duty and saw a truck parked near an SBI ATM. There he saw five men, who were moving under suspicious circumstances, immediately he, along with a home guard, went there, but on seeing the police they fled the spot.

But, the constable chased the robbers and managed to nab one member of the gang. 0n being informed, the additional forces arrived there and took the accused into their custody. When the police interrogated him, he said that the gang does not commit petty thefts but only targets the ATMs as they can get a large amount of money. According to the police investigation, the five robbers are said to be Bangladeshi nationals as they have Bangladeshi identity cards. The gang members were found to be roaming in different areas with fake Aadhaar cards. A hunt is on for the four, who gave the slip to the cop.