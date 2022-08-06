Jodhpur: A 27-year-old constable died after getting hit by an over speeding car on Friday night while on duty at a police post. He was rushed to AIIMS Jodhpur but succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police have arrested the driver who is identified as advocate Mahipal Vishnoi, who has represented the "Vishnoi Samaj" in Salman Khan's Blackbucks poaching case. CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged in which the constable Ramesh Saran, a resident of Ketu Kallan Village of Balesar Tehsil, can be seen standing at the barricades with a torch in his hands and signaling vehicles.

As per the eye witnesses, during the accident, the was speeding at around 100 Km per hour and the impact of the collision was so high that the car jumped over the divider damaging 15 feet grill.

ASI Kanaram, posted at the spot, said, "We took the injured constable to AIIMS as he sustained injuries on his head, spinal cord, and at other parts of the body. Doctors tried a lot but were unable to save him. After getting information, relatives of Ramesh also reached Jodhpur AIIMS. While all the senior police officials including Jodhpur Police Commissioner Ravidutt Gaur reached the hospital and paid tribute to the departed soul."

Sumerdan, SHO's Lada police station said, accused advocate Mahipal Vishnoi has been taken into custody and being presented before the court.