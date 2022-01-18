New Delhi: Former chief minister Harish Rawat is not in favour of inducting former Uttarakhand BJP minister Harak Singh Rawat into Congress party, according to a source. However, the screening committee of the Congress party discussed about the candidates who will be in the fray for the forthcoming assembly elections to be held in several states, said the source.

The screening committee of the Congress party held discussion on 70 seats in New Delhi and on January 19 during the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, it is expected that the first list of candidates will be announced, thereafter.

While talking to reporters, president of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), Ganesh Godiyal, said, "The screening committee has done its job and forwarded the list of names to party's Central Election Committee (CEC). During the previous meeting, the CEC had sought some information from us. So, I went there to meet them (CEC)."

When asked about bringing of former Uttarakhand BJP minister Harak Singh Rawat into Congress fold, Godiyal, said, "Whatever decision the party will take, it will be based on consensus."

On other hand, senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Singh Rawat, said, "Everything we are discussing in details. We are looking at all the aspects of winnability constituency-wise as well as preparing the election strategy accordingly. We had discussion on all the seats with the CEC."

On Harak Singh Rawat joining the Congress party, Harish Rawat, said, "I am sticking to my previous stand that Harak Singh Rawat is welcomed in Congress party, if he is ready to accept the past mistakes which he had committed. Some of the political decisions taken by Harak Singh Rawat were incorrect. I didn't know about his (Harak Singh Rawat) joining the Congress party. This was not my subject of discussion. Whatever decision the Congress high command will take, we will follow."