New Delhi: BJP leader Kapil Mishra Saturday said the allegations made by incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar that he paid Kejriwal Rs 50 crore at the farmhouse of AAP minister Kailash Gehlot raised serious questions.

Delhi CM, Mishra said, should clarify whether he went to Gehlot's farmhouse on the day as claimed by Sukesh. He should clarify whether he took the money from the conman, the BJP leader said adding that the Delhi CM should make his travel details public.

"Allegations against any CM that he provides facilities to criminals in jails in lieu of money are quite serious. Sukesh Chandrashekhar is a thug but there are terrorists lodged in Tihar jail. So if Kejriwal and Satyendra Jail can extort money from Sukesh, they must be taking money from terrorists and enemies of the country as well. They must be offering them facilities (in jail) as well," Mishra said.

BJP leader demands clarification, accuses Kejriwal

"This is a serious matter that is directly related to national security. Seeing their previous record of siding with the traitors, I am sure that if he extorted money from Sukesh, he must have taken money from terrorists in Tihar as well," he added.

Mishra was reacting to Sukesh's fresh letter in which the latter came down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, asking him a series of questions. "If I am country's biggest thug on what basis did you accept Rs 50 crore from me and offered me Rajya Sabha seat," he asked the Delhi Chief Minister in a letter released by him on Friday.

Sukesh said that he had also filed a fresh complaint with the Delhi Lieutenant Governor against Kejriwal, AAP leaders Kailash Gehlot and Satyendra Jain. Through his letter, he asked Kejriwal a series of questions. "In 2016, Kejriwal ji, why did you force me to bring 20 to 30 more individuals to contribute Rs 500 crores in cash to the party in return for seats and postings in AAP Karnataka and Tamil Nadu?" he asked in the letter. Sukesh even alleged that Kejriwal, along with AAP jailed leader Satyendra Jain, had attended his dinner party in a five-star hotel in 2016.

"Why did you attend my dinner party along with Mr Jain in 2016 at Hyatt, Bhikaji Cama Place, where I was staying after delivering Rs 50 crores which I paid at Gehlot farm house at Asola to Mr Satyendra Jain on your instructions?" he asked Kejriwal.

"Kejriwal ji, why have you forced me and kept following up to make sure Mr Bhaskar Rao, Ex-Commissioner of Police, Banglore only joins AAP after his service as a super cop?" he further asked. "Kejriwal ji, why did you speak to me on the phone of Mr Jain in 2017 when he came to visit me in Tihar Jail? In black Iphone the name was saved as AK-2," Sukesh said.

"Kejriwal Ji why did you keep telling Mr Jain to ask me to convince a few MLAs and actors in Tamil Nadu to join AAP? In 2016 and 2017 why was constant pressure put on me? How come you were 'Ok' when 10 more crores was paid to Mr Jain in 2019 for jail protection money," he asked.

"So hence Kejriwal ji, before pointing your finger towards me and trying to make the issue political and diverting the topic in people's mind, now it is time you will be answerable to law as I will submit evidence of every transaction and conversation between you, me and other associates of yours. I don't think I will back up," he further said.