New Delhi: Respite for actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's money laundering case. The Delhi police will not take action against these two actresses under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). According to law experts, the two actresses will come under MCOCA. However, the ED probing money laundering can take action against them in the future.

According to the information, the Economic Offences Wing has arrested more than a dozen people, including Sukesh, seven jail officials and others. It has registered a case against Sukesh in this case under MCOCA.

A charge sheet has also been filed against 11 people as per the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). During the interrogation, Sukesh Chandrashekhar had revealed that he had spent a major part of the cheated money on actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. He not only gave them valuable gifts, but also spent crores of rupees on them. Since then the police also wanted to make both the actresses accused. In order to make both the actresses accused, Delhi Police had sought advice from legal experts.

On behalf of legal experts, the Delhi police have been told that action cannot be taken against both the actresses under MCOCA in the case. The accused had disclosed that he had given gifts worth crores of rupees to both the actresses. But, it is not proved that both the actresses knew the source of this money. They may have taken gifts, but they are not aware that it was being given to them from the fraudulent money. Therefore, action cannot be taken against them under MCOCA. Therefore, the police will no longer take MCOCA action against both the actresses.

It is worth mentioning that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had cheated Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, to the tune of Rs 200 crore while languishing in Rohini Jail. He had taken this amount from Aditi Singh in the name of getting Shivinder Singh out of jail. In this case, he had also given a bribe of crores of rupees to the jail officials so that he could easily sit in jail and carry out the fraud of crores of rupees. The Economic Offences Wing has registered a case and arrested many people, including Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, jail officer, bank officer and others. Presently, the hearing of the case was going on in the court.

