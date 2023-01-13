New Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Thursday wrote yet another letter to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, alleging severe harassment from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Minister Satyendar Jain. Sukesh, who is currently lodged in Mandoli Jail, said he was bribed by Minister Satyendra Jain a couple of weeks ago in exchange for withdrawal of all his statements against the Aam Aadmi Party High Command. When he refused the offer, he was transferred to another jail, where he alleges he is being tortured and harassed.

Chandrashekhar claimed that Jain, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, had bribed him of an Aam Aadmi Party ticket for contesting the Karnataka Assembly elections and a contract for mines in Punjab. Jain however also warned of 'serious consequences' if his offers are not accepted. All this, Sukesh claimed, was conveyed directly through a phone call from Jail Superintendent Rajkumar's phone.

"Satyendra Jain deputed his confident staff such as Superintendent Mr. Rajkumar and Deputy Superintendent Mr. Jay Singh to threaten me and to again start extorting me," Sukesh's letter reads, adding that he was very firm that he 'would not succumb to their threats and pressure'.

"Mr. Jain offered me post through selling seats for assembly elections in Karnataka this year and also sending mining contracts in Punjab in exchange for withdrawing all statements given against them to the high powered committee and the media.. and to hand over all the chats and voice messages against them," the letter further reads. "He further warned that if I don't agree with them, he will make sure I will be transferred from one jail to another in Mandoli and will be tortured and harassed in a way that I myself will be driven to commit suicide and meet the same fate as Sushant Singh Rajput," the three paged letter by Sukesh reads.

"He gave me 48 hours to decide. All this was spoken directly on the speakerphone of the Jail superintendent from Jain's jail. He ended the conversation with happy new year and said we could start afresh," the conman wrote. After three days, he claims, he was transferred to another jail for no reason. "I have been confined and lodged next to a transgender criminal, which is against the jail rules. I was told 'do whatever you want', these are the orders from the CMO," Chandrashekhar wrote.

This is not the first time that the conman has written to the LG. He had in the past alleged that his family is being tortured and pressurized by the AAP leaders. In a letter dated November 15, he had named Aam Aadmi Party convenors Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Kailash Gehlot, and Satyendar Jain, further alleging that he has been paying them in lakhs to 'stay safe in jail'.

Sukesh had also alleged that the jail administration and Satyendar Jain sought funds for Punjab and Goa elections by threatening and pressurizing them. This was the same time when the investigation of his case was going on. Disturbed by the constant threats he was receiving, he took recourse to the law and complained to the Lieutenant Governor, he claimed. The Lieutenant Governor had consequently formed a committee to investigate allegations by Sukesh, who is in jail for money laundering and fraud.