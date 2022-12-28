New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday penned a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him "to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining Bharat Jodo Yatra." The Congress claimed that Rahul's security as well as those of the Yatris (fellow travelers) were breached while traversing through Haryana.

"As Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi, on 24th December 2022, the security of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was compromised on multiple occasions, and the Delhi police completely failed in controlling the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around Shri Rahul Gandhi, who is assigned Z+ Security. The situation was so severe that the Congress workers and the Bharat Yatris walking along with Shri Rahul Gandhi had to form the perimeter. At the same time, the Delhi police remained as mute spectators," the letter read.

Furthermore, to harass participants and prevent eminent personalities from joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Intelligence Bureau is interrogating many people who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress alleged. The Congress filed an FIR on December 23rd at Sohna City Police Station in Haryana regarding some unknown miscreants, "belonging to Haryana State Intelligence" as the party alleged, who were illegally entering Bharat Jodo Yatra's containers in Haryana.

Asserting Rahul Gandhi's right to lead the Bharat Jodo Yatra the Congress wrote, "According to Article 19 of the Constitution, every citizen has a Constitutional right to assemble and move freely throughout the territory of India. Bharat Jodo Yatra is a Padyatra to bring peace and harmony to the country. The government should not indulge in vindictive politics and ensure the safety and security of the Congress leaders."

The Congress also reminded the Narendra Modi-led government at the center that the grand old party's two Prime Ministers (Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi) sacrificed their lives for the "unity and integrity" of India. The Congress's entire state leadership of Chhattisgarh was wiped out in a Naxal attack in Jiramghati on May 25, 2013, the Congress added in the letter.

The Congress alerted the central government that the Yatra is slated to enter the "sensitive state" of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir in its next phase which will kick off on January 3, 2023. Thereby the Home Minister should ensure that "immediate steps" are taken for the safety and security of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is a "Z+ protectee" as well as for those who are joining him in the Yatra. The yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. It is presently taking a nine-day winter break as it reached the national capital on December 24 and will restart on January 3.