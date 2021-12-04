Dehradun: Congress workers staged a protest demonstration ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Dehradun on Saturday. The protesters raised slogans of " Prime Minister go back" and waved black flags at him before courting arrest.

They were stopped by police at the Ashley Hall Chowk area of Dehradun and taken into custody. There was a scuffle between Congress and BJP workers. The police have detained Congress leaders and workers including women.

Lashing out at the Prime Minister, the Congress leaders alleged that he has once again come to the state to resort to "jumlebaazi" (making false promises). Congress State General Secretary Rajendra Shah said that there are many issues like a green bonus, special status, which were not addressed by the Modi government.

"Inflation and unemployment are at their peak in the state. The youth of the state are not getting employment. Prime Minister Modi had talked about providing employment to 2 crore youths every year. But his government has totally failed," said Shah.

"The Modi government, which has promised to provide 2 crore jobs every year in these seven years, should tell whether they have given employment to 14 crore youths in these seven years," he added.

Congress state spokesperson Deep Vohra alleged that money is being distributed to the people to mobilize the crowd at Prime Minister Modi's rally.

Another Congress leader Lalchand Sharma said that the BJP government at the Centre and the State promised to reduce inflation but neither could fulfil it.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami are constantly trying to mislead the people by making false promises, but the people of the state will no longer allow the BJP's plans to succeed," he said.

