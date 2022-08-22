Puducherry: Intra-party squabbles came to the fore at the State Congress party executives' meeting in Puducherry on Monday. One of the factions of the party raised slogans demanding the ouster of State President Subramanian and gheraoed the car of party in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao. A meeting of the State Congress party executives was convened at the party office at Vayyal Road in Puducherry under the leadership of Puducherry Congress in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao. Former Chief Minister Narayanasamy, State President Subramanian and many other party functionaries attended the meeting.

When the meeting was going on a separate group demanded that the State President be replaced as his term has expired. Following this, former Chief Minister Narayanasamy walked out of the meeting as the party executives started raising slogans against him. Following this, the party workers besieged the party office and raised slogans demanding the replacement of the State president.