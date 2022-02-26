Varanasi: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, who was here on Friday, in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, in the purview of the ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. He affirmed that he has total confidence that his party would definitely form the government in four out of the five states wherein the assembly polls are currently underway.

Hooda was on a one-day visit to Varanasi for the political campaign ahead of the remaining three phases of the elections in Uttar Pradesh. "Our party is fighting with all its strength in the elections and we are pretty sure we will conquer them. I am positive that four of the five states where the elections are underway will bring Congress to power. Our party has even made a strong foothold in Uttar Pradesh and we are pretty sure of the victory here as well," he said.

Commenting on the allegations of dynasty politics and support to terrorism made on the Congress, he claimed that all the allegations are baseless. "It's the BJP's job to keep making baseless allegations. The Gandhi family itself has lost so much to terrorism, how can they possibly support it? Priyanka's most near and dear ones have lost their lives to the scourge of terrorism. The BJP just keeps making allegations to hide their own shortcomings," he said.

At the same time, regarding the one-day ban on the Congress candidate, he said that the Election Commission has forgotten its moral duty. "This is the time when the commission should save its credibility. Otherwise, people will entirely lose faith in its system," he added.

