New Delhi: The Congress on Friday urged the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence to examine the controversial Agnipath scheme and urged the Centre to scrap the controversial plan. AICC general secretary in charge of Organization KC Venugopal, a Rajya Sabha member and a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, wrote to its chairman Jual Oram demanding that the panel should examine the Agnipath scheme.

“I urge you to convene an urgent meeting to discuss and deliberate upon the Agnipath scheme in detail. It is also requested to invite all the major stakeholders and defence experts for their opinion and input on the same,” Venugopal said in his letter dated June 17. The demand came a day after the party asked the Centre to put the scheme on hold as it was drafted in a hurry and wanted the government to carry out widespread consultations with all the stakeholders.

According to the Congress leader, “violent protests are continuing across the country over the scheme and there is widespread anger among the youth over the plan particularly its temporary nature, lack of pension and health care benefits.” The Congress member further pointed out that “the scheme carries multiple risks including the subversion of the long-standing traditions of the armed forces.

There is also widespread apprehension that the soldiers recruited under the scheme may lack required training in the proposed short span of six months. It is evident that the scheme is poorly conceived and hastily drawn up without any wide consultations with the stakeholders.”

Also read: Agnipath protests: One dead, trains torched, attack on Bihar's Dy CM residence - protesters on nationwide rampage

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has 30 members in all, including 20 from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha. From the Lok Sabha Congress members are Rahul Gandhi, Anumula Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy. From the Rajya Sabha the Congress member is KC Venugopal. The committee can examine any topic related to defence and can summon any government official and private expert, private body or citizens to get their views. The committee makes recommendations to the government.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda said: “The Centre should be cancelled immediately. This is neither in the interest of national security nor in the interest of our youth. I wonder why the government introduced this scheme.” “This is not the first time that the government has come out with something without thinking over it. First it was demonetization in 2016, then the three farm laws in 2020, which had to be withdrawn,” he said.

This scheme will disturb the established system of armed forces recruitment and regiment building. The new scheme offers no job security to those who will leave the force after 4 years and this could impact the integrity with which the youth will defend the country. It takes years of training to get accustomed to high tech equipment.

“The Russian army requires five years of training for armoured corps. Here the Agniveer will retire in four years. This scheme is against the youth which is why they are protesting on the streets violently,” said Hooda. “The youth in villages work very hard to get an armed forces job which gives them social security. They have been hurt by the scheme. Hence, such nationwide protests,” he said, adding “one out of every 10 soldiers comes from my home state Haryana. The youth are also angry as there has been no armed forces recruitment for the past three years.”