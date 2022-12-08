New Delhi: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Birajit Sinha on Congress' victory in the Himachal Pradesh elections said that it is likely to influence the elections of the forthcoming polls in the state, which are scheduled for early next year. "The victory in the Himachal Pradesh election will certainly leave its positive impact in the ensuing elections, especially in Tripura," said Sinha in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat at the Congress headquarters on Thursday.

Along with other States, elections in three northeastern states, including Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, will take place early next year. Terming Aam Admi Party (AAP) as the 'B' team of BJP in Gujarat, Sinha said that there was no 'B' team in Himachal Pradesh, which helped Congress win here. "In Gujarat, AAP was BJP's 'B' team and that is why we lost a majority of the seats," Sinha said.

Referring to the forthcoming Tripura Assembly elections, Sinha said that the party will make pre-poll alliances with like-minded parties. "We will make tie-ups with local tribal parties in the State. We are already in talks with TIPRA Motha," said Sinha. TIPRA Motha is a regional political party floated by former Congress leader Pradyut Bikram Deb Barma. The TIPRA, however, demands the creation of a separate Tipra land for the indigenous people living in the State. In a recent interview with ETV Bharat, Deb Barma said that TIPRA Motha will extend its support to anybody giving written assurance to fulfil their demand for a separate Tipra land.