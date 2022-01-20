New Delhi: The Congress party, on Thursday, raised the issue of the 'missing' youth of Arunachal Pradesh asking the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence and speak about the matter of Chinese intrusion into Indian territory.

While addressing a press conference, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and senior spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said, "Prime Minister is not willing to accept this fact. Therefore it is my appeal to him to lead an all-party delegation to get to know the ground reality there."

When asked being a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), he wants to make any suggestion for its visit to such areas, he said, "PAC's work is something different. But it must be noted that the Chairman of PAC is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury). So it might be possible that questions would be raised on its suggestions if those are correct or not. Therefore, it is better that PM should himself lead this delegation. We all would be ready to cooperate with him in the national interest."

Congress urges PM to lead an all-party delegation to visit areas of Chinese intrusion

This comes after Lok Sabha MP of Arunachal- East district, Tapir Gao, on Wednesday claimed that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted a 17-year-old boy of Zido village on Tuesday from the Indian territory.

"Rahul Gandhi had raised the border issues several times, but he (PM) completely ignored that. Now his own MP, who is also the President of BJP's state unit in Arunachal Pradesh, is raising this issue. Now, this is the time when PM has to break his silence," Gohil said.

He also claimed that a senior Army officer has told him that patrolling at such places along the China border, has been stopped on the instructions of the Government saying that it is a matter of great concern.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted over the matter, saying, "Just a few days ahead of Republic day the Chinese have abducted an Indian citizen, we are with the family of Meeram Taron, and we will not lose hope and will not accept defeat. But Prime Minister's silence is his statement that it does not bother him."

Another Congress MP Manickam Tagore also slammed the Union Government over the Chinese intrusion into Indian territory, saying, "It is not the Opposition party or media who has raised this question. This time it is his own MP who is seeking help. Why is PM silent? Why is he so scared to even take the name of China?"

