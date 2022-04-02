New Delhi: AA day after the Chief Justice of India N.V Ramana expressed concern over the autonomy of the central probe agencies, the Congress on Saturday urged the top judge to take strong action in the matter. “I urge the CJI and other judges that speaking in a strong language sitting in the courtroom when the Constitution and rule of law were being trampled upon will not help. The CJI has to exercise his duty under Article 136 of the Constitution to curb and punish the central agencies like the CBI, ED and Income Tax authorities for acting as a stooge of the Modi government,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Speaking at the 19th DP Kohli Memorial lecture at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday, which is organized annually in memory of the founding Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the CJI had said, "The political executive will change with time. But you, as an institution, are permanent. Be impermeable and be independent. Pledge solidarity to your service. Your fraternity is your strength.”

"In its initial phases, the CBI possessed the immense trust of the public, but its credibility has come under question in recent years. In fact, the Judiciary used to be flooded with requests for the transfer of investigations to the CBI... But, with the passage of time, like every other institution of repute, the CBI has also come under deep public scrutiny. Its actions and inactions have often raised questions regarding its credibility,” he said.

Noting that the CJI had expressed deep concern over the subjugation of the central probe agencies, Surjewala said: “They should introspect and fulfil their constitutional duty". The grand old party supported a recent move by some opposition parties to forge a joint agenda against the alleged misuse of the central probe agencies. West Bengal chief minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee had urged the non-BJP chief ministers to come together over the issue. Later, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief and former union minister Sharad Pawar too supported the move.

Over the coming days, MPs of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will meet informally in Delhi to forge a joint agenda over the alleged misuse of the central probe agencies. "It has become a set pattern. Whenever the state elections approach, the CBI, ED and Income Tax authorities target the opposition leaders,” said Surjewala. Earlier, during the UPA, the court had referred to the CBI as a "caged parrot".