New Delhi: Political compulsions in Punjab and Haryana are shaping the Congress's view over which of the two states should control the joint capital - the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The issue is not new but has resurfaced after the AAP government recently passed a resolution in the Punjab Assembly saying that Chandigarh should be transferred to the state.

Former Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, seemed to back the AAP view when he stated that Chandigarh should belong to Punjab. The AAP move drew sharp reactions in neighbouring Haryana, provoking the ruling BJP to pass a resolution in the assembly, rejecting Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh. Haryana chief minister ML Khattar said the issue over Chandigarh should come only after his state gets its due share of water from the Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, the 400 Hindi-speaking villages in Punjab and funds from the Centre to build a new capital.

Taking a cue, the leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda too flagged the SYL issue saying the party will approach the Governor and may even go to court in the matter. As a war of words erupted between the two states over the issue, Hooda’s son and Congress Rajya Sabha member from Haryana, Deepender Hooda, moved a notice in the upper house of Parliament terming the Punjab resolution as "unconstitutional" and "misleading". The notice was rejected by the chair.

The Punjab resolution, said Deepender, is in violation of the Punjab Reorganization Act 1966 and will create social unrest in Haryana. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had moved the resolution after the union home ministry brought Chandigarh under central service rules. The issue of water sharing under the SYL has been hanging fire for long between the two agrarian states. Further, the revival of debate over the transfer of Chandigarh will further create tensions between the two states.

Congress which is in opposition in both the states has been forced to calibrate its response to avoid offending the local voters on an emotive issue. Congress recently lost Punjab to AAP while it could not dislodge the BJP in Haryana, twice since 2014. This presented the grand old party with a difficult choice of firming up its view over the matter when the Haryana unit opposed the move backed by the Punjab team.

The party leaders refused to comment on the controversy saying though the state leaders had expressed their views, the central team was yet to firm up a view on the matter. “In the absence of a clear directive, there is no point speaking on the issue,” a senior leader said on condition of anonymity.