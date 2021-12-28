New Delhi: The Congress party tricolour fell from the flagpole when party president Sonia Gandhi tried to unfurl it to mark the party's 137th foundation day at the AICC headquarters on Tuesday.

However, Sonia Gandhi, along with party treasurer Pawan Bansal and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, displayed the party tricolour in their hand briefly. Gandhi then unfurled the tricolour after a Congress worker had strung the flag from the pole. Following this, the flag hoisting ceremony was repeated after some time without any eventuality. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, A K Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge and many other senior party leaders were present at the party headquarters function.

Congress tricolour falls from post

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to extend greetings on party's foundation day saying it's a party that laid the foundation of our democracy in India."We are Congress- the Party which laid the foundation of our democracy and we are proud of this legacy. Best wishes on Congress Foundation Day," he tweeted.

The Congress president was visibly upset at the turn of events. She expressed displeasure over those who organised the event and advised them to take precautionary measures next time.