New Delhi: A meeting of the state unit chiefs of Congress party Monday decided to take out a rally in December to support agitating farmers' demand to regularise Minimum Support Price for agricultural produce. Addressing the media after the meeting, KC Venugopal, AICC General Secretary said the rally would also be held in protest against the rising inflation in the country.

Congress' state in-charges, Pradesh Congress Committee Chiefs and Legislative Party leaders took part in the meeting that was presided over by Venugopal.

Anil Chaudhary and Shakti Sinh Gohil, Ajay Maken, Ajay Kumar Lallu, Kumari Selja, Bhupinder Hooda, Vivek Bansal, Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Harish Chaudhary were among the key Congress leaders who took part in the meeting.

Congress to take out rally in Delhi to highlight inflation, farmers demands

"We will raise the issue of inflation in the upcoming session of Parliament. Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will meet in New Delhi on November 25 to finalize the strategy for the upcoming Parliament session," Venugopal said.

He added that Congress President Sonia Gandhi will also address the rally in December.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Selja said although the Union Government has announced the withdrawal of the three farm laws, there are many other demands, including a guarantee for MSP that need to be fulfilled.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was conspicuous with her absence. When asked about absence, a Congress leader said Congress General Secretary missed the meeting due to ill health.