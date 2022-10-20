New Delhi: The Congress is planning a big show of strength on October 26 when president-elect Mallikarjun Kharge will take charge of the grand old party. Accordingly, the AICC general secretary in charge of the organization KC Venugopal on Thursday started sending invites to all the important leaders including MPS, MLAs, chief ministers, PCC chiefs, former chief ministers, AICC members, and other veterans.

Kharge was declared elected to the top party post by Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Wednesday. On October 26, Mistry will hand over the election certificate to Kharge who will then take charge from interim party president Sonia Gandhi.

“The national president of the Congress party is a very important post. Mallikarjun Kharge is taking charge. He must be accorded a grand welcome,” AICC general secretary JP Agarwal told this reporter.

According to sources, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be present at the event on October 26 along with a battery of top party functionaries from across the country to express solidarity with Kharge, who is taking charge of the grand old party at a time when the next Lok Sabha elections will be held in 2024 and before that around 9 states will have assembly polls.

Kharge’s taking charge is also important as Congress had been under Gandhi for the past 24 years. Sonia Gandhi was chief from 1998-2017. Rahul was elected president unanimously in 2017 and resigned in May 2019 owning up to responsibility for the national poll loss. Sonia was then brought back as an interim chief till a full-time president was elected.

According to Agarwal, a former MP, Kharge is suitable for the top party post and would strengthen the party. “As president, Kharge would represent the party, give directions, articulate the party's position on key issues and manage and strengthen the organization. Other than PM and CM posts, he has held all key posts,” Agarwal said.

“He is a seasoned politician and a good man. He is respected by all. The advantage of having an experienced leader is that he takes everyone along. He has no competition with anyone,” he said.

Party insiders, who have worked with Kharge, acknowledged that he shares the same consensual style of decision-making that was the hallmark of Sonia Gandhi’s leadership. Further, both Sonia Gandhi and Kharge share mutual trust and respect as well.

Though it was planned that Kharge would visit Sonia Gandhi soon after he was declared elected as the new president on Wednesday, Sonia changed the plan and instead visited his house along with Priyanka to congratulate the veteran and convey a message to the workers.

On his part, Kharge recognized Sonia’s sacrifices for the party and said he would keep consulting her over Congress issues.

Kharge, who is the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, defeated Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor by a heavy margin in the polls for the key party post. Though the Tharoor camp had alleged some foul play in the voting process, Kharge thanked the Lok Sabha MP and said they would together to take the party ahead.