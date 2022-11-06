New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said it is likely to approach the Election Commission over a video clip in which PM Modi is allegedly pressuring a Himachal Pradesh BJP dissident to withdraw from the Nov 12 assembly elections.

“A video is viral over social media platforms in which PM Modi can be clearly heard pressurizing and emotionally blackmailing BJP rebel Kripal Parmar to not contest as an independent candidate from Kangra district’s Fatehpur seat,” AICC spokesperson and senior Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

“The Prime Minister is misusing his power to influence free and fair elections. This would be clear electoral malpractice if not a corrupt electoral practice. Whatever remedies are available to us by way of complaining to the EC and elsewhere shall be exercised by the Congress party,” he said.

The Congress veteran cited the said video to further allege that the Prime Minister had a problematic priority list. “Electioneering, not governance, is the favorite job of the BJP government and of its chief executive. The country is running on autopilot as the chief pilot is taking rides to Deras and election campaigns,” Singhvi said.

The Congress claimed the PM was doing all this as the BJP was losing ground in Himachal Pradesh and was looking at a poll defeat. “Instead of controlling the devastating economy and ensuring good governance, the Prime Minister on Saturday visited Radha Soami Satsang at Beas in Amritsar and met its chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, as the Dera has got a significant influence in Himachal Pradesh. Desperation and fear are writs large in such actions. Religion is remembered by BJP only when votes become scanty,” said Singhvi.

Also Read: Will save people of Gujarat from deceit of BJP's 'double engine': Rahul

“Such actions and words reflect its fear, frustration, and insecurity. We leave it to the nation to judge whether the exalted office of the PM should be stooping to such levels like an MLA election,” he said.

The Congress leader said that the announcement of the Uniform Civil Code in Himachal Pradesh was a poll gimmick as the state government did nothing over the issue in the past five years.

According to the Congress leader, the PM ought to focus on the sagging economy and the issues like price rise and unemployment which were hitting the common man. According to Singhvi, the combined consumer price index (CPI) rose to 7.41 percent in September, and alarmingly, the rural CPI increased even more than the already high urban CPI—indicating a slightly greater impact of inflation in rural India.

Further, the consumer food price index (CFPI) has gone up to 8.6 percent year-on-year this month, implying that food prices are driving the price rise, hitting the common man in the solar plexus. The rise in September CPI inflation is largely driven by vegetables (18.05 percent), spices (16.88 percent), and cereals and products (11.53 percent). This September, inflation figures for cereals and products are the highest since September 2013, he said.

Further, earlier this week, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed the unemployment rate in India stood at 7.77 percent in October compared to a four-year low of 6.43 percent in September, he added.