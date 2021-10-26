New Delhi: Congress party will launch an ideological battle through training programmes to fight against the forces dividing the society on the basis of religion and caste thus creating a negative environment in the country. Briefing media persons on the developments in the Congress meeting, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that three major decisions were taken during the meeting on Tuesday.

Congress membership drive to begin from Nov 1 through print as well as digital forms. Congress members will visit each state and district to reach the grass root level and sensitize people on various issues which have been created due to the wrong policies of the BJP Govt. Apart from this, division of society on the basis of religion, caste, because of which a negative environment has been created in India right now, Congress to launch an ideological battle through training programmes in which party members will take part.

Rahul Gandhi has mentioned in today's meeting that the only way to fight against these issues is to raise them on the grass root level and therefore, the party has decided to launch a Jan Jagran Andolan against price hike, unemployment, inflation, and others, Surjewala said.

Congress members have accepted that India's democracy is under threat due to BJP-RSS divisive agenda, he mentioned.

On Goa politics, Surjewala said that Satyapal Malik was the Governor of Goa. In a TV interview, he has accepted what Congress Party has been insisting that 'Corruption in everything Goa Government was Handling'. He had further conveyed that he had informed the same to PM Modi, but no action was initiated. Instead, the governor was transferred from Goa to Meghalaya.

Surjewala urged the immediate dismissal of CM and entire Council of Ministers of Goa Government who are directly/indirectly involved in such massive corruption and that too in the middle of Pandemic. Constitute a time-bound investigation under the supervision of a sitting Judge of Supreme Court to find out what all other areas of Governance the Goa Government is involved in Corrupt Practices.

ED, CBI, SFIO and other agencies should be directed to file a case against the Goa CM and all others involved in the above corruption. PM should come out and answer why no action was initiated against the Goa CM when Governor had informed him about the rampant corruption by the Goa Government? Surjewala said.

When Satyapal Malik had informed PM about the corruption in J&K, he was transferred from J&K to Goa and when he informed about the corruption in Goa, he was transferred from Goa to Meghalaya. Is it the proper and correct meaning of double engine Government or is it the double engine of corruption? he asked.

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao who was part of the press meet added that as a Governor, he has done his job of informing the Center. The Chowkidar who is supposed to safeguard our country, what has he done? He has removed the Governor who had informed him about this naked corruption. This means that Chowkidar Chor hai.

Either PM should sack Goa CM, order an investigation to look into this entire episode or he should come out with the facts after Governor made these allegations as to why he hasn't done anything.

If Pramod Sawant has any iota of morality, he should quit immediately, stressed Dinesh Gundu Rao

