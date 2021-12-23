New Delhi: In view of the allegations of following 'dynastic politics' leveled against Congress, the grand old party has decided to implement 'One family, one ticket' formula in Punjab during the process of candidate selection for upcoming Assembly poll. The decision has been taken during a Screening Committee meet of the Punjab Congress that took place on Wednesday at the Congress War Room in the national capital.

The meeting was headed by Screening Committee Chairman Ajay Maken. Along with him, Punjab Congress incharge Harish Chaudhary, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former Chief Sunil Jakhar were also present at the meeting.

While speaking to the media, Harish Chaudhary informed that a detailed discussion was held in the meeting over 117 seats, whereas the final call over the names of candidates will be taken in the next meeting that will be shortly held.

He asserted, "Important decision has been taken in today's Screening committee meeting. From one family only one member will be given ticket." Meanwhile, Maken said that the names will be finalized after consultations with all and soon another meeting is going to be called in.

Ahead of this, Punjab Congress Campaign Committee meeting also took place in which various MPs from the state gave their suggestions to the Committee Chairman Sunil Jakhar. It is being expected that the party will soon release the first list of star campaigners. The party will kickstart its campaign in Punjab with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rallies in the state.