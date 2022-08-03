Agartala: Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman announced a protest rally to be held on 9th August as a move to restore the democratic right of opposition parties and common people in Majlishpur Assembly Constituency, while the Pradesh Congress Committee has also supported it. The protest is decided to be taken out at Majlishpur assembly constituency on terms of Burman's good relations with Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

While speaking with reporters, Barman said, "August is the month of protest of the Congress party, and following this, on 9th August, Congress will hold a protest rally in Majlishpur Assembly Constituency which is political violence affected area in which the ruling BJP has throttled the democratic rights of opposition parties and common masses. The rally will be taken out from Jirania Block Choumuhni to Ranirbazar in West District. This rally is a part of the pan-India movement."

He alleged that the BJP in the name of caste, religion, and language has created a division among the people for political interest. “India is now a weak country in different ways like socially, politically, and economically. For the BJP’s own political gain they are trying to divide the country into pieces. People will be invited to come forward through the program.

As part of the Quit India movement, the march will be held in various districts of the state from August 9 to August 15. So, Congress has decided to unite the people to take the country to the right place and restore democracy. It is very shameful that India is now lagging behind politically, socially, and financially”, he claimed. Meanwhile, Barman has expressed high hope from the protest, that the constitution will be protected and the country will return to its glory.