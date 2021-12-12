Jaipur. Congress party's nationwide 'Mehangai Hatao Rally' will be held at the Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium here on Sunday. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and senior leaders attend the rally. Rahul will reach Jaipur at 12 pm to make the public aware of the wrong policies of the Central government.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot said that the voice raised by the Congress party against inflation from Jaipur will reach the people of the whole country. He said that the Congress 'Mehangai Hatao Rally' will be the reason for the downfall of the Central government because the whole nation wants to know why the Central government did not take steps to stop inflation despite so much trouble being faced by people.

It is understood that Congress president Sonia Gandhi will not attend. The rally assumes significance as Congress wanted to set the tone of the party's campaign for the ensuing seven Assembly elections next year, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab where the party is battling to retain power.

The Congress is keen to revive its past glory by organising the massive rally and to enhance its winning chances in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

