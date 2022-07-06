New Delhi: A day after the Election Commission of India issued a notification setting into motion for the Vice-Presidential elections, the Congress Party is now all set to field a joint common candidate. As per the sources, the first meeting of the Congress party over this will be held before July 10.

The party, which now faces its biggest existential crisis with its space shrinking with each passing poll result, has given the responsibility of fielding a joint common candidate for Vice-Presidential elections to senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Sources said that the party hasn't made up its mind on whether the candidate for Vice-President would be from Congress or from any other opposition party. "The priority is to build a consensus among all opposition parties," sources said.

It was TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who first proposed to field Yashwant Sinha as the joint opposition candidate for Presidential elections and later the Congress joined them along with TRS, SP, PDP, NCP and other regional parties. The BJP's domination in both Houses of Parliament gives them a more solid stand while the Congress party and their allies seem without the numbers.

According to some reports, the ruling regime could field Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi or Arif Mohammad Khan as the next Vice President. Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, is also the Deputy Leader of Rajya Sabha. Naqvi on Wednesday resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet after his term as Rajya Sabha MP is set to end on Thursday.