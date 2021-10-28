New Delhi: Starting next month, the grand old Congress will turn to digital. In its first, the party will commence its membership drive digitally for the upcoming organizational elections in the year 2022. The party membership drive will begin from November 1, 2021, till March 31, 2022.

The Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) have been given the responsibility to reach out to the grass-root level to connect to more people for party's membership drive.

This time, the party has also given an option to opt for a digital membership form, instead of a manual one. Each membership will come at a cost of Rs 5. A membership card will be later issued which will have the details of members' names, membership ID, district, assembly, membership expiry date and the signature of the respective PCC president, sources said.

The grand old party will have a mobile application to which only PCC presidents will have access.

Congress' organizational election schedule will start on April 16, 2022, with kicking off polls for block-level committees, while district-level committees will be elected by July 20, and state-level bodies by August 20.

The much-awaited election for the Congress president will be held after September 20, 2022.