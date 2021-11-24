New Delhi: Congress party has called a meeting of its Parliamentary Strategy Group on Thursday to mull upon the issues that will be raised in the upcoming Parliament session to corner the Central government.

This meeting will be held at the residence of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at 4.30 pm. According to the sources, the party will raise 18 issues in the upcoming session of Parliament. Inflation, Covid mismanagement, farmers protest , Pegasus, Rafale and Indo-China border issues will be among the major ones the party is expected to rake up against the government.

The winter session of the Parliament is going to commence on November 29 and will conclude on December 23.



Meanwhile, a bill to withdraw the three controversial farm laws was cleared by the Union Cabinet today. When asked about the matter, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Parliamentary Strategy Group incharge K C Venugopal said, "Better late than never. But we need to have some clarification, whether MSP has been added, and compensation being given or not."

However, the opposition unity, which was being witnessed in the last Parliament session, has now come under doubt as recently several Congress leaders have joined TMC, including ex-MP Kirti Azad.

"We are not bothered about all these change-overs. If somebody is taking people from our party, it doesn't pinch us at all. If somebody is thinking that they can destroy the Congress one day, it will never happen. Many people have tried such things in the past but failed miserably," Venugopal said.

He also asserted that Congress' main focus is to fight against 'anti-people' policies of Modi Government, which the grand old party will continue to do.