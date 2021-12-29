New Delhi: Punjab is witnessing intensifying political scenarios in end-stage rallies and preparations before state assembly polls in 2022.

On Wednesday, before the Punjab Congress Screening Committee meeting in Delhi, President of the Campaign Committee Sunil Jakhar announced that the party will be contesting the polls without a Chief Ministerial face in the state.

"We'd never announced CM face before Assembly elections except in 2017, which was an exception. Even now we'll not announce CM face and will contest Assembly elections 2022 under the joint leadership of Congress," Jakhar said on Wednesday.

Jakhar also said that only one candidate from a family will be given a ticket to contest the elections.

He said that fielding senior leaders was still under discussion but added that they would be fielded only in the seats they have previously won.

"Winability, single ticket in a family, fielding senior leaders from the seats that they have won earlier, etc are many factors. Today, discussion on seats was held but the final list will be released by CEC headed by Sonia Gandhi," he further said.

Jakhar was present in the screening committee meeting as well, with other prominent faces such as Committee President Ajay Maken, Pradesh Congress President Sidhu, among other leaders.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, meanwhile, only said "all is well" after the screening committee meeting on Wednesday, leading to speculations about major electoral decisions within Congress.

With agency inputs