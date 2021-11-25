New Delhi: After receiving a jolt due the joining of its 12 MLAs into Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress party called it a "proxy" of Bharatiya Janata Party who is trying to weaken the grand old party.

Recently, 12 of the 17 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya, including former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, had left the party to join the Trinamool Congress.

When asked about the matter, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh replied that all those forces who are making these attempts are basically helping BJP by weakening Congress party.

"There is only Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi who are raising the real issues of this country, whether it is Covid mismanagement, unemployment, inflation, farm laws or Chinese intrusion. Congress is fighting this battle. So whoever is making these attempts, their solo motive is to weaken Congress and strengthen BJP," Vallabh alleged.

He also questioned if any of the regional party has raised any of these issues. "If these parties don't want us to raise these questions so they are helping BJP. Whoever is doing so, are actually the proxies of BJP," the Congress spokesperson said.

Giving an example of a garland, he even took a jibe at those leaders by calling them "fool" (flower), Gourav Vallabh said that only those flowers leave the garland (party) who don't follow its ideology.

However, he mentioned that Congress Parliamentary Strategy Committee will decide if the party will stand united with other Opposition parties, including TMC, in the upcoming Parliament session or not.