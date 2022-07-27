Dehradun: Two tigers of Govind Ballabh Pant Zoo in Nainital will now adorn the zoo of Jamnagar in Gujarat set up by Reliance Industries with an aim of making it the biggest zoo in the world. State party President Karan Mahra has described it as exploitation of Uttarakhand as he said "Why two tigers? take everything from Uttrakhand, be it GST, be it publicity. BJP has given nothing to the state rather BJP has only grabbed things from Uttrakhand."

He said that PM Modi has done nothing but has taken photographs when there was a disaster in Kedarnath. The Central Government has also not given the GST money till now.

According to the information, the shifting process of tigers was underway from April 2, 2022, and the process has been completed recently. After getting permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden, both the tigers have been shifted from Nanital while a special team and vehicle reached Nainital.