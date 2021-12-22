Dehradun: UP Principal Secretary Jitendra Kumar has been directed to take action on the decisions taken to resolve the pending issues of assets. In such a situation, Congress has attacked the state government, accusing it of bowing down to Uttar Pradesh.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Kumar has taken a dig at the Dhami government and said that the partition was disloyal to the interests of Uttarakhand.

Congress spokesperson added, "our elder brother (Uttar Pradesh) has looted the younger brother (Uttarakhand). It seems that all our interests have been mortgaged".

He further said, "Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has bowed down before Uttar Pradesh and surrendered. In lieu of the Alaknanda, all the Irrigation Department lands went to Uttar Pradesh. We have got only Alaknanda. The interests associated with Tehri Dam have been surrendered,"

Surendra Kumar said that we were supposed to get Rs 5000 crore in the 11th Finance Commission.

He has alleged that this has happened at the behest of the central leadership of BJP.

Last Thursday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met at the BJP headquarters in Lucknow to finalise the asset sharing.

Dhami had said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is his elder brother. The Irrigation Department's 5,700 hectares of land and 1,700 houses will be divided between the two states.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said that all disputes of the property and money of the housing department will be distributed in 50:50 ratio. UP will pay Rs 90 crores for the forest department.

'The cases going on in the High Court between the two states will be withdrawn. Alaknanda Hotel of Haridwar will be given to Uttarakhand."

