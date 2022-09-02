Congress supporters tried to stop Nirmala Sitharaman convoy in telangana
Kamareddy (Telangana) : Congress supporters attempted to block the route of convoy of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Kamareddy, Telangana on Friday. Later they were were detained by the Police. Later, BJP supporters hit the streets in support of the Minister and raised slogans too. Police had to use mild force to clear the route on Friday.
#WATCH | Congress supporters attempted to block the route of convoy of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Kamareddy, Telangana today; they were detained. Later, BJP supporters hit the streets in support of the Minister&raised slogans. Police intervened&cleared the route pic.twitter.com/c3Yy6EveYn— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022
Further details awaited.