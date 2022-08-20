New Delhi: After Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid on Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house amid allegations of corruption in the Delhi government's excise policy in the country's capital, Congress party workers staged a protest against Sisodia for his removal from the Cabinet on Saturday. Congress leader Jaikishan and Mahila Morcha President Amrita Dhawan alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party is with the liquor mafia. Congress workers assembled near the Aam Aadmi Party office at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and demanded the dismissal of Sisodia.

The CBI in its inquiry found Sisodia to be the prime accused in the corruption case in the new excise policy. Apart from this, 15 others have also been named as accused. For the uninitiated, the CBI, which is probing the corruption case, registered a case on August 17. Two days later, on Friday, the CBI team reached the official residence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to raid. Then, the raids went on for about 14 hours. During this, the CBI also confiscated Manish Sisodia's mobile phone, laptop and other electronic equipment. When the CBI left at about 10.30 pm, Sisodia again reiterated, "the CBI is raiding at the behest of the Centre and a false case has been registered against me."

State Congress president Anil Chaudhary, former MP Udit Raj and other Congress leaders are demanding the removal of Sisodia from the Cabinet. Congress workers on the second day also protested against the AAP government's new excise policy wherein the government liquor shops were shut and private players were given licences. The probe was initiated at the behest of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who recommended a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in the execution of the excise policy for the year 2021-22.