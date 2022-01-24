Dehradun: In an intensifying war of words, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on Monday alleged that BJP had turned Uttarakhand into a ‘laboratory of chief ministers’. He also called the last three chief ministers of the state ‘unique samples’ during a press conference in Dehradun on Monday.

The comments came after an event marking Congress' release of its theme song ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand polls. Apart from Vallabh, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, too, attacked the BJP-led state administration, saying the state had seen very little development in the last five years. Vallabh took the attach a notch higher, claiming the last three chief ministers were ‘unique samples’, who could be discussed at a stretch for five days.

"In the last five years, there has been an outflow, rather than inflow, of capital from Uttarakhand. This is in accordance to government figures. This has happened because the BJP has turned Uttarakhand into a laboratory of chief ministers. BJP provided the state with three unique samples, on whom an analysis could be carried on for as long as five days. All of you are aware of this, he said during the press conference.

Uttarakhand has seen a total of three chief ministers in power in the last five years. After the BJP won assembly elections back in 2017, Trivendra Singh Rawat became chief minister. Before the completion of his tern, however, he was removed from his position and replaced with Tirath Singh Rawat, who was similarly taken out of power within four months and replaced with the current CM, Pushkar Singh Dhami.