New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said it is reviewing the social media strategy and needs to set its own narrative, defend the leadership and party ideology from online attacks, get out of the party’s echo chambers and ensure that the message reaches the booth level.

“We are reviewing our social media strategy. I feel that we need to set our own narrative and leverage all platforms. We should ensure that ground-level politics gets reflected on social media. The party needs to get out of its own echo chambers and take the message to the booth level,” Congress in charge of social media Supriya Shrinate said.

“We need to defend our leader Rahul Gandhi and publicize that he alone takes on the BJP,” she said. She was speaking on the theme “Social Media and Contemporary Challenges” at a party event to mark the World Social Media Day on Thursday. Shrinate, who took charge a few days back, said the party should be more active on social media.

India should emulate the Western trend where ground-level politics gets reflected on social media. “It has happened in the West. In Congress, social media is just an arm of the main party. We should engage more on social media,” she said.

Citing an example, she said, “The previous UPA government did good work but could not market it well. The BJP later just adopted our schemes but they have not done anything in the past eight years.” In turn, the Congress could highlight the Centre’s policy failures like demonetization, GST, three farm laws, lack of MSP law, and tearing of the country’s social fabric besides other issues on the social media platforms, she said.

“Besides, we should also reach out to people who are fed up with the BJP and its policies. We also need to tell people about the hollow school development model of the AAP government in Delhi,” she added.

Alongside, the grand old party needed to flag the achievements of Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the social media head said. “We need to showcase how the Chhattisgarh government has started a Gobardhan scheme which is bringing money to people through productive use of cow-dung.”

The Congress social media in charge flagged the need for a more concerted effort in creating and letting out content on the social media and pointed out that she needed the active support of the state units to meet that objective. “We need more concerted effort to put out facts in the public domain. We should try to project Congress as a positive alternative. But the most important thing is to get out of our own echo chambers and start ensuring that our message reaches down to the booth level,” the Congress leader said.

AICC Secretary in charge of Organization Dr. Vamsi Chand Reddy, who also spoke on the theme, appreciated the quality of content being created by the volunteers but expressed concern over its effective dissemination. “Our content is good but we need to identify our target audience and ensure that content is distributed accordingly,” he said.

The political battles in the past were fought in the field and later in the war-rooms but were now won or lost on the social media, said Reddy, adding that while “the BJP was spending crores of rupees on social media, the Congress was fighting the online battle with limited resources.”

Acknowledging there was a problem in the dissemination of content, Supriya urged the state units to play a more active role in pushing social media strategies. “For that, we need to strengthen our social media teams in the states. We will need the infrastructure of the state units to spread our message. Around 80 percent of my energy would be used to ensure that our message reaches the people,” she said.

She also urged the party leaders to be a bit more liberal in promoting each other on social media. “There is no harm in doing that. We can like, share, retweet, or repost views or information of each other. We can forward pro-party information on WhatsApp. We don’t do this enough,” said Shrinate.

Noting that the social media volunteers were selfless people, she pointed out that in case they faced some legal hassles from the government, the main party should make help readily available.

Also Read: We urge PM to make an appeal for maintaining peace, harmony: Cong

Speaking at the event, party leader Kanhaiya Kumar said the Congress should work to set its own narrative and play up on the two advantages, the rich legacy of the freedom struggle and forthright leadership.

“The Congress has a rich legacy of the freedom struggle. It fought the British, ensured social harmony, and gave roots to democracy over the past decades. Our leadership always speaks the truth without any ifs and buts. We must remember that and highlight it,” he said. Kumar cautioned the party volunteers saying “We should double-check any information before circulating it and urged them to be united.”

Party leader Bhai Jagtap said social media is part of the social and political lives of the politicians and hence Congress should make every effort to amplify the party’s views and ideology on the various platforms to counter the BJP. “We seem to be on the defensive. We need to exploit social media to take the Congress to the next level,” he said.