New Delhi: On the very first day of the year 2022, the Congress party launched a scathing attack on the Modi government saying that the nation has got a New Year gift of inflation and price hike from the Centre.

While addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The burden of inflation is increasing. The wholesale price index stood at 14.23 percent in November 2021, the highest in the last 10 years. Its impact will be felt very soon in the New Year. Therefore, entering 2022, we should be prepared to spend more money on every item, whether it is of daily use or for happiness and prosperity, everyday consumer goods, or steel, cement, and electricity."



On Friday, GST Council had decided to defer the rate hike on textiles from 5% to 12%. However, no respite was being given on footwear.



Surjewala mentioned that footwear, hiring taxis and auto-rickshaws using ride-hailing apps, ordering food from food delivery apps, and withdrawing cash from ATMs has become costlier from January 1 due to increased taxes.

Congress alleged that the government has taken this decision in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in 5 states.

"Due to the opposition of the Congress Party and the Congress-ruled states and seeing the elections in 5 states in front, now this increase has been postponed till February 28 in a hurry. This date may get extended by 1 month due to elections. Note that the decision was not reversed. This tax will be imposed again on the people as soon as the elections are held," Surjewala said, urging the nation not to vote for BJP.

He also asserted that the government is increasing tax before presenting the budget, saying that latter it will claim to have presented a "tax-free budget".

