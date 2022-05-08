New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday blamed both the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party after Khalistan flags were found tied on the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh assembly building in Dharamshala.

“Politics of appeasement by AAP government in Punjab and that of discrimination practised by the BJP government at the Centre and in the BJP-ruled states is wholly responsible for the demon of anti-national Khalistani forces, which was nipped in the bud by the Congress government, resurfacing again,” AICC secretary in charge of Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Dutt tweeted. "I condemn the incident,” he said.

The party leader was referring to the way the Congress in the past dealt with and crushed separatist forces during the militancy days in neighbouring Punjab. The Congress stepped up its attack on both the BJP and the AAP given elections are due in the state later this year. Though the Congress is trying to project the contest is only between the grand old party and the ruling BJP, the opposition party is concerned over the attempts being made by the AAP to benefit from its recent sweep in neighbouring Punjab polls.

Recently, after the AAP came to power in Punjab, clashes between pro-Khalistan and anti-Khalistan groups took place in Patiala. AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Shukla, also tweeted to say that “the hill state is a land of Gods and the Congress would never allow an anti-national act in the peaceful state.” Shukla said the issue of Khalistan flags at HP assembly main gate was “a very serious one” and urged the state government to “immediately probe it and catch the accused.”

Congress Legislature Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri noted that such elements never had the guts to even look at the hill state when Congress was in power. “The security of the state can not be taken lightly. Whether it is Punjab or Himachal Pradesh, you need a strong government to deal with such matters. It is not sufficient to just criticise such incidents,” Agnihotri tweeted.

