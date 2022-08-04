Patna: The state Congress party has claimed that the slum dwellers have illegally occupied the land of the National Herald in Patna. Bihar Congress Committee spokesperson, Asit Nath Tiwari alleged that the land was occupied at the behest of CM Nitish and the BJP. According to sources, "21 Kuntas of land" in the Adalatganj area located on Virchand Patel Marg have been occupied by slum people for over 40 years.

Slum people occupies National Herald land in Patna

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Ashit Nath Tiwari has accused BJP and said that BJP leaders are trying to divert people's attention from the increasing unemployment and many other major issues in the country. National Herald is just behind the BJP headquarters in Patna and the slum people who live there under the protection of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar BJP leaders, have illegally encroached upon the Congress property.

"The National Herald Case is baseless. Actually, the government is stuck on the issue of inflation. It is busy selling the country's assets and gobbling them. The Chinese army has entered the country and the government has no answer to it. Just to divert the attention of the public from all these things, a new drama has been enacted daily against the opposition, this is a conspiracy of Modi," said Asit Nath Tiwari.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the slum people accepted behind the camera that the land on which they were living belonged to the National Herald. However, the people living in these slums categorically refrained from speaking in front of the camera. The people living on the land accepted that the property belonged to Congress. But the people living in this place have no other place to go.