Laksar: The Congress Seva Dal, on Monday, accused BJP leaders of ruining the atmosphere in Uttarakhand. Additionally, the organization also sent a legal notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. It further stated that it would be hammering a similar notice to Home Minister Amit Shah for his questionable remarks on former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat.

Congress Seva Dal state president Rajesh Rastogi on Monday held a meeting with party workers at the Laskar Seva Dal office. "The 56-inch mouth of BJP leaders has tried to spoil the atmosphere of Uttarakhand during election campaigns. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had sought proof from Rahul Gandhi that he indeed was the son of Rajiv Gandhi. This is quite shameful. On behalf of Congress Seva Dal, a legal notice has been issued to the Chief Minister of Assam by Advocate Manohar Bhatt", Rastogi said, during the course of the meeting.

Also read: Foundations of Yogi's 'communal banyan tree' shaken in Uttar Pradesh: Harish Rawat

"Home Minister Amit Shah made demeaning remarks about Congress leader Harish Rawat, (allegedly) calling him 'dhobi ka Kutta'. No Home Minister of any government can make such a nasty comment, except Amit Shah", the leader also said.

Rastogi further informed that by Wednesday, a similar notice would be filed against Amit Shah for his Harish Rawat-remarks.