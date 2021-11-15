New Delhi: A day after the Supreme Court rebuked Arvind Kejriwal government over alarming levels of air pollution, the opposition Congress party on Monday urged both Centre and Delhi government to release a White Paper on the same.

While speaking over the matter, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Supreme Court's strong observations exposed AAP and BJP's spineless and careless approach towards tackling pollution in Delhi. Truth of the matter is that Delhiites are paying a heavy price for BJP and AAP's politics, polluted with empty promises, hollow advertisements and obsession with self publicity."

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill

"AAP (State Govt) and BJP (Central Govt) should issue a white paper on what steps they have taken to tackle the black pollution except blaming each other and wasting taxpayer's money on advertisements," the Congress spokesperson demanded.

He further added, "It is high time, political activity should be fixed and people of Delhi should hold both BJP and AAP accountable for playing with their health and completely jeopardising their right to health."

During a hearing on Delhi-NCR's air pollution matter, the top court has also sought an action plan from the state government by tomorrow evening.

As the air quality in Delhi continues to remain under 'hazardous' levels, the apex court has also directed the Centre to call an emergency meeting on Tuesday to take measures like stopping non-essential construction transport, power plants and implementing work from home.

Also Read: Pollution: "Hue and cry" over stubble burning without factual basis, say SC; directs Centre to hold emergency meeting