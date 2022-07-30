New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday said it has sought a report into the lapse after several party lawmakers in Jharkhand cross-voted in the recent July 18 Presidential polls. “I have sought a report from CLP leader Alamgir Alam on the matter. Once I get the report, I will submit it to party chief Sonia Gandhi, who will take appropriate action in the matter,” AICC in charge of Jharkhand Avinash Pande told this channel.

“Though the matter is being probed and the final word is not out yet, it appears to me that prima facie cross-voting took place due to the sentiment issue,” he said. According to sources, around 9 of the 18 party MLAs in Jharkhand voted in favour of the NDA Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu though they had been asked by the party to vote for the joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The Congress shares power in Jharkhand with the JMM, which had initially supported Sinha but later decided to back Murmu, a Tribal leader who is close to chief minister Hemant Soren. The cross-voting had miffed Congress chief Sonia Gandhi who had asked to visit the state and review the matter. Pande had earlier said that the Congress understood the compulsions of the JMM leader over the Presidential polls though it had expected the ally to back Sinha.

Also read: Congress alleges “weaponization” of ED, seeks PMLA safeguards

The NDA had sought support for Murmu both being a woman and a tribal leader, which made a difference during the voting day. According to post-poll assessments, several Congress MLAs cross-voted in Assam, Jharkhand and Odisha. As many as 15 of 24 MLAs had cross voted in Assam and one Odisha lawmaker had openly backed Murmu.

The Congress has 27 MLAs in Assam but three of them had been suspended due to anti-party activities earlier and have voted in favour of Murmu, sources said. Party insiders said as no formal whip is issued to the lawmakers in the polls for the two constitutional offices, the MLAs mostly vote on the basis of their conscience and appeals to them are made by both the candidates on similar sentiments.

Party insiders further said the Congress is now trying to identify the legislators who cross-voted in the presidential polls in all the states. This would help the party prepare for the future challenges, including the agitational programmes.

The cross voting in the Presidential polls had exposed problems within the Congress system, given that former leader Margaret Alva is now the joint opposition candidate for the August 6 vice presidential elections. Alva is pitched against NDA’s Jagdeep Dhankar, who appears to have an edge. Pande was in capital Ranchi over the past few days to review both the lapse in the Presidential polls as well as the ongoing preparations for the party yatra from August 9-14 to mark 75 years of Independence.

“Though the occasion is 75 years of Independence, we will include several local relevant issues in the yatra to recharge the party,” said Pande.