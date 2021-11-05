New Delhi: Following defeats in by-polls held in different states, Congress high command has asked its state units to submit report on the party's performance and elucidate the reason behind it. Even though the recent by-polls for 29 Assembly states witnessed Congress gaining thumping victory in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, the party did not even manage to gain runner-up position in other states.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has written a letter to the party's state general secretaries or in-charges of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, seeking detailed report.

The letter urged party leaders to maintain "special focus" on reasons leading to the results, candidate selection, election campaign and election management, the influence of alliances on the result, the role of other political parties on results, analysis of Congress result, the impact of the result in the political context of the state.

The by-polls for three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats were held across 13 states and one Union Territory on October 30. While Trinamool Congress had a clean sweep in West Bengal by-polls, Congress failed to win even a single seat in Assam.

