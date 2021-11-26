Bengaluru (Karnataka): A delegation led by opposition Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on Thursday met Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum seeking imposition of President's Rule invoking Article 356 of the Constitution of India for the failure of constitutional machinery in the State, referring to the Karnataka State Contractors' Association allegations on payment of 40 per cent of the project cost to government officers and elected representatives to get their dues.

The delegation in the memorandum also requested to order for a judicial probe by a sitting Judge of Supreme Court of India on the allegations made out by the above said Association in their memorandum dated July 6, 2021, submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We appeal to invoke the provisions of Article-356 of the Constitution of India and send a report to the President of India stating that a situation has arisen in which the Government of Karnataka cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India and for the imposition of President Rule on Karnataka," said the memorandum.

"to order for judicial probe by a sitting Judge of Honourable Supreme Court of India on the allegations made out by the above said Association in their memorandum dated; 06-07-2021 submitted to Honourable Prime Minister, " added the memorandum.

"The people of Karnataka are shocked to know from the Karnataka State Contractors' Association that there is rampant corruption in various departments such as Public works, Minor and major irrigation, Panchayath raj, Health and Medical education and BBMP etc., and for every work, the contractors have to pay more than 40 per cent Commission to some of the concerned Ministers, Legislators, Lok sabha members and other officials of the concerned departments," said the memorandum.

"It is also reported more than once in print and electronic media that some of the Contractors have been hiring professional hackers to manipulate e-procurement servers to get tenders allotted to them. The Contractors Association has also alleged that some of the Politicians are behind this manipulation of the e-procurement process," alleged the memorandum.

"The Honourable Prime Minister has become silent about this rampant corruption amounting to several thousand crores and by not initiating any action on the Government of Karnataka even after a lapse of more than 4 months from the submission of the above-said memorandum by the Contractors Association," it read.

"So far no action has been initiated on this issue. This shows both the Governments have compromised with the corruption," as per the memorandum.

"Similarly, the Government of Karnataka, the State Police, CBI, ED, Income Tax Department and other concerned authorities have also failed to take cognizance and necessary legal action on the above said rampant corruption and money laundering issue," state the memorandum.

"The percentage of commission/kickbacks is a bribe, money laundering and amounts to an offence as per the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the prevention of Corruption Act, the prevention of money laundering Act and other provisions of law," it read.

"The non-action by the Prime Minister and other concerned authorities really causes a lot of panic, anxiety in the minds of law-abiding citizens of our country more particularly citizens of Karnataka," it stated.

ANI