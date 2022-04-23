Agartala: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday informed that the party had urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to send a high-level team for ground inspection to decide whether a free and fair poll would be possible or not as the party alleged the law and order situation in Tripura has completely deteriorated.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, senior Congress leader Ashish Kumar Saha said a delegation of Congress led by AICC Tripura in-charge Dr Ajoy Kumar, Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha, former BJP Minister Sudip Roy Barman, AICC Secretary Szarita Laitphlang and other leaders met officials of ECI and apprised them of the present situation in the state, which is not good to conduct peaceful and fair elections.

Read: Polling booths capture foiled in Tripura tribal council polls

“We met the Election Commissioner and held a detailed discussion. Elections, which were held in Tripura after 2018, were not free and fair. Candidates from opposition parties could not submit their nomination papers. In various ways, the (BJP) attacked and threatened the leaders of opposition parties. We apprised him of the law and order situation in the state and urged him to conduct the poll free and fair in coming days if possible”, Saha said.

He, however, alleged that because of BJP backed miscreants not a single election in Tripura was held peacefully, he alleged. "We demanded that the government depute a high-level delegation team to visit Tripura to inspect the situation whether it is conducive for a free and fair poll or not. Because not a single election in Tripura was held peacefully and free and fair. They assured us and said they will take appropriate steps”, the senior Congress leader told reporters.